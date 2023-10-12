(KSNT) – A 68-year-old woman from Hanover was taken to the hospital after crashing into a semi-truck trailer in on Wednesday Manhattan.

At 10:21 a.m., a 2016 Freightliner semi-truck was at a stop sign on U24 at the U77 intersection. The 68-year-old was driving a 2020 Ford Escape south on U77. The semi-truck driver pulled out in front of the 68-year-old while trying to turn onto U77 northbound, according to Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) crash logs.

The 68-year-old was unable to stop and hit the semi-truck trailer. The woman was transported to an area hospital with complaints of pain, according to the KHP crash log.

Both drivers were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash, according to the log.

