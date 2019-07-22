7 Kansas women to receive Women of Influence Award

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The 2019 Women’s Initiative Committee announced the recipients of the Women of Influence awards Monday afternoon.
The awards go to women who have demonstrated excellence in serving and representing the community on a local, state or national level.
The recipients are as follows:
- Cassandra Taylor – Woman of Influence
- Joan Wagnon – Emeritus Award
- Jennifer Harader – Outstanding Entrepreneur
- Danielle Hall – Distinguished Mentor
- Vicki Arnett – Community Service
- Maria Stover – Education
- Nicole Revenaugh – Rising Star
The women will receive their awards during a ceremony on August 22 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn.
To find more information on the awards and to reserve your spot to attend the ceremony, click here.