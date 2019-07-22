7 Kansas women to receive Women of Influence Award

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The 2019 Women’s Initiative Committee announced the recipients of the Women of Influence awards Monday afternoon.

The awards go to women who have demonstrated excellence in serving and representing the community on a local, state or national level.

The recipients are as follows:

Cassandra Taylor – Woman of Influence

Joan Wagnon – Emeritus Award

Jennifer Harader – Outstanding Entrepreneur

Danielle Hall – Distinguished Mentor

Vicki Arnett – Community Service

Maria Stover – Education

Nicole Revenaugh – Rising Star

The women will receive their awards during a ceremony on August 22 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn.

To find more information on the awards and to reserve your spot to attend the ceremony, click here.