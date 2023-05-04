QUENEMO (KSNT) – An individual was found dead Thursday after the Osage County Sheriff’s Office responded to a grass fire near Quenemo.

At 4:25 OCSO deputies received a call of a grass fire out of control in the 3100 block of E K-68 Hwy. A victim identified as 84-year-old Leo O. Williams, of Osage City was located in the field, according to the OCSO.

Osage County Sheriff’s Office Deputies, investigators and the Osage County EMS responded to the incident. An investigator from the State Fire Marshall’s Office also responded to the scene.