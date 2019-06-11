News

84-year-old man becomes nation's oldest kidney donor after giving organ to neighbor

Posted: Jun 10, 2019 08:36 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 08:36 PM CDT

(CNN) -  An 84-year-old Texas man is now the oldest living kidney donor in the United States.

Frank Dewhurst was out for a walk in his Austin neighborhood when he saw a sign: "I am type O and I need a kidney transplant. Please help me."

He was a match, so he decided to donate.

A doctor said Dewhurst was an ideal candidate since he was active and not on any medications. 

The procedure went well and now 72-year-old Linda Nall has a new kidney.

Both Nall and Dewhurst are doing great.

Dewhurst said he hopes others who are healthy will also donate, no matter how old they are.

