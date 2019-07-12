89-year-old serves as flower girl in granddaughter’s wedding

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) – A photo taken by an Emporia photographer of an 89-year-old flower girl is going viral.

Thomas Felts snapped this photo of the bride’s grandmother in the role of flower girl at a wedding in April

Felts said the photo has been shared hundreds of times online and even caught the eye of national media outlets like Huffpost and Fox news.

Felts owns Thomas Felts Photography in Emporia.

Since opening his business in 2015, Felts has photographed over 1,000 photo sessions and 100 weddings.