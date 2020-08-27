9 Greek chapter houses under quarantine orders at KU; another in the process to be added

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) — Health officials with the Lawrence-Douglas County Health Department have issued quarantine orders for people living in nine KU Greek community chapter houses. There is a tenth house in the process of being added to the list.

Over the last several days, positive coronavirus test results have increased as part of the University of Kansas entry testing protocol. The health department has been working to identify close contacts of positive cases to require quarantines to help slow the spread in the community.

The following chapter houses under quarantine orders are: Pi Kappa Phi, Phi Gamma Delta, Kappa

Kappa Gamma, Phi Kappa Psi, Gamma Phi Beta, Delta Delta Delta, Alpha Chi

Omega, Sigma Nu, Kappa Alpha Theta, and Beta Theta Pi.

Officials said this is an evolving situation looking at the places with settings where college students live and interact in close quarters and proximity.

“This is one of the most effective measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Even if you are asymptomatic, it is important to comply with this directive, especially to protect those in our community who are at high risk,” said Douglas County’s Local Health Officer Dr. Thomas Marcellino.

The quarantine orders apply to people currently living at the houses listed to be at risk of exposure but does not extend to chapter members who live out of the chapter houses in other places.

The health department defines being in “close contact” as people who spend more than 10 minutes within six feet of a person who tested positive back to 48 hours before the patient’s onset of symptoms.

Those who are ordered to quarantine should watch for symptoms for 14 days and could go back to their permanent residence to quarantine if they want. The health department said that decision is up to the person and the chapter, not a public health requirement.

According to KU, as of Tuesday afternoon, 222 people have tested positive out of

19,452 entry test results received, for a positivity rate of 1.14%. The overall positivity

rate among members of the Greek community was 5.47%.

You can read the full document on the quarantine orders by clicking here.