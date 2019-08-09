90th annual Tall Corn Festival kicks off Friday

ROSSVILLE, Kan. (KSNT) – The 90th Annual Tall Corn Festival in Rossville kicks off this weekend.

The festival starts Friday evening with craft booths, horse rides, food trucks and more from 4:00-8:00 p.m.

One of the craft booths, Evarts Fashions, has a unique message. Her business helps women in different countries provide an income for their families. Those countries include: Colombia, Guatemala, India, Indonesia, Peru, Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam.

Evarts Fashions

Some of the jewelry is made from things such as fruit or recycled glass.

The Barn on Auburn Rd. is another vendor at the Tall Corn Festival that’s familiar with the process of re-purposing items. Owners Pam and Mike recycle and reuse items used in everyday life and turn them into art.

The Barn on Auburn Rd.

The Barn on Auburn Rd. also showed off a reversible trunk that can be used for Halloween and Thanksgiving.

If jewelry and accessories are more what you’re shopping for, TLC’s Things has you covered. The booth’s owner, Terri, sells interchangeable snap-on jewelry, hats, key chains and more.

TLC’s Things

Friday’s festivities will end with a fireworks show in the park starting at 9:30 p.m.

For a full list of events, click here.