A birthday party of getting gifts, but giving them back to a local organization

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A local girl is celebrating her birthday a little bit differently this year, and she needs your help to get the party started.

Elliott Large is no stranger to a good birthday party.

From the creative themes and cakes to the best gifts, and just an all-around good time. And this year is no exception.

“We’re going to give her a Ronald McDonald birthday,” Elliott’s mom Amber Large said.

But it’s not exactly what you’re thinking. So if you thought of chicken nuggets, don’t worry because that’s what got Elliott hooked at first too.

“I like happy meals,” Elliott said.

However, it’s actually for Ronald McDonald House of Northeast Kansas

“We’ve been working with Elliott this summer about the importance of community service and we really want to instill those values now,” Amber said.

So for Elliott’s fourth birthday, she’s asking for you help with some gifts, but she’s not the one going to be keeping the presents.

“Help the moms and dads,” Elliott said.

“You’re still getting gifts, you’re just giving your gifts to someone else,” Amber explained to Elliott.

She’s going to donate everything she gets to the Ronald McDonald House of Northeast Kansas.

“She’s said a couple of times, ‘you know I decided I want a Chuckie Cheese birthday party instead,’ so we’ve had to teach her that a lot of these moms and children don’t want to be where they’re at either.”

Because of that, Elliott is happy with her Ronald McDonald party too.

“Help the community,” Elliott said.

You can help celebrate her fourth birthday by donating. You can write a check, donate online, or bring a “gift” to Elliott at their house.

Click here for “gift” ideas.

And you can bring them to the Large’s house at 1125 NW Porta Dr. In Topeka. To call Amber, her number is (785) 220-0298.