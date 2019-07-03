Where to celebrate July 4 in NE Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – For one day the entire country turns to celebrate it’s independence. In Northeast Kansas, many cities are set to host celebrations of their own.

Below is a list of all the celebrations and firework shows you can attend!

Please note, Hoyt and Junction City hold their celebrations on July 3, and White City will celebrate on July 5, all other events are held July 4.

HOYT

The City of Hoyt is set to hold it’s annual July 3 Independence Day celebration. The event will take place at the City Park and will consist of a community cookout, ice cream social, and fireworks. For more information, click here.

WAMEGO

The City of Wamego will host a score of events, ending in their annual fireworks show at 10:00 p.m. Included are a tractor and car show, carnival, parade, and much more. See the full list of events here.

TOPEKA

Shawnee County Parks and Rec will hold the Spirit of Kansas fireworks display at 10:00 p.m. at Lake Shawnee. Multiple events will end in a fireworks display over Lake Shawnee. To see more details, click here.

EMPORIA

The City of Emporia’s free fireworks display will begin at 9:45 p.m. To find more details, click here.

JUNCTION CITY

Junction City will hold a multiple day 4th of July celebration. A carnival, petting zoo and music performances are just a few of the many options of fun things to fill your July 4th. To find more information, click here.

LAWRENCE

The Granada Theatre and Ranjbar Orthodontics are putting on a free festival for July 4. The festival begins at 5:00 p.m. in Burcham Park and lasts until 10:00 p.m. Click here for more details!

COUNCIL GROVE

Council Grove will kick off their Independence Day celebrations at the Swimming Pool Park on July 4. There will be free swimming, food and beverages, and even a hot dog eating contest. To see more information, click here.

WHITE CITY

White City will hold their celebration July 5 at Centennial Park. Events begin at 6:00 p.m. with the annual Jeremy Hopper Softball Tournament. The following day will begin with a 5K and end with fireworks. To get more information about this multiple day event, click here.