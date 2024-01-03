What We’re Tracking

Freezing fog this morning

Pattern gets more active by Friday

Rain and snow chances return

Mostly clear and chilly tonight with a few areas of fog again possible toward morning. Low temperatures should fall back into the lower 20s for early Thursday morning. The wind will remain light throughout the night and into Thursday, as well. Partly to mostly cloudy weather will develop on Thursday ahead of our next system, but highs should still reach the lower 40s.

Our next storm system moves in Friday and lingers into early Saturday. There looks to be a decent chance for seeing snow showers across the area starting early Friday. It may start as light snow, but could mix with rain at times as our temperatures waffle between the upper 20s in the early morning and upper 30s during the afternoon. There looks to be a slightly better chance to see some snow across the area by late Friday and into early Saturday morning.

The weather pattern gets quite a bit more active starting this weekend, too. So after this first round Friday, we’re already watching another system for the first part of next week. This one looks like it could bring even colder weather with it leading to another chance for wintry weather. It may end up being much more impactful than this first round, so keep checking back for updates.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller