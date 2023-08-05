TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka’s newest boutique, ‘The Mix,’ held its grand opening Friday and Saturday. The shop’s four co-owners are long-time friends who turned their visions into a reality.

Co-owners Danielle Byers, Lanelle Dinkel, Loni Foster and Jennifer Foster, ‘The Mix’ brings something fresh to Top City. Byers told 27 News the shop’s goal is to provide something that suits everyone.

Each co-owner has a very different style they incorporated into the shop’s selection, which is where they came up with the name, ‘The Mix.’ Their variety of women’s clothing styles, different accessories to choose from and gifts create the ‘perfect mix’ of merchandise.

“We have all had this vision,” Byers said. “To be able to come together with a group of girlfriends and make it a reality is a dream come true.”

All four co-owners have lived most their lives in Topeka, so there’s a reason they wanted to launch their business in the heart of downtown.

“[To] keep refreshing and giving Topeka what they would like so we can have local shops,” Byers said. “When you come downtown you can stop here, and you can see our neighbors. And just keep downtown up and running and giving Topeka more options.”

Byers said neighboring stores, and the downtown area as a whole, have been extremely supportive during the shop’s launch.

‘The Mix’ is open Tuesday through Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.