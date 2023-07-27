TOPEKA (KSNT) – As Topekans get ready to head back to school, one local organization wants to help students start the year off right.

The Salvation Army of Topeka is getting ready for the 7th annual back-to-school bash. This event provides students with a personal hygiene bag for the upcoming school year, according to a press release. The personal bags will be filled with socks, underwear, shampoo, conditioner, body wash, toothpaste/toothbrushes and deodorant. Sports bras will also be provided for any student in need.

“We want every student to head back to school this fall with a clean bill of health and to be ready to learn,” Major Tom McDowell said, “This is our seventh year for the Back-to-School Bash. And we want to continue to make a positive impact going forward.”

The back-to-school bash will be Tuesday, Aug. 1 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Topeka Salvation Army, 1320 SW 6th Street.

According to the press release, Walmart and the generosity of the community is to thank for filling the personal bags for the students of Topeka.