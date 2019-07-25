A man’s best friend turns into a life-saving tool for the Manhattan Fire Department

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Manhattan Fire Department added a new crew member to their team, a black labrador retriever puppy named Duke.

“This is my K-9 partner Duke, he is a live disaster search dog,” said Kody Songs, of the Manhattan Fire Department.

Duke will serve an important role at the fire department once he has finished his training.

“Eventually they find any live person after a disaster, either man-made or natural disaster.”

After an intense two weeks of training in Oklahoma, Kody and Duke made their way back to Manhattan to show off his new skills.

“How quick they pick up on this and learn, it’s just amazing what these dogs can do,” Songs said.

Anywhere you see Kody, you’ll probably see Duke. But even as a puppy, Duke still puts in a lot of work.

“In the evenings we’ll do his training,” Songs said. “We’ll have one of our firefighters hide and so he will locate and find them. They can cut down the search time in half, they do what we do much quicker and much more efficient. They can locate people a lot faster and at the end of the day we want to find someone as quickly as we can.”

The working pup has also become a best friend.

“Being a firefighter is one of the greatest jobs ever, and then how much better can it be that you can bring a dog with you every day and that he can do our job alongside us.”

Duke will go through his first certification test in December that will go over his fundamentals and foundation.