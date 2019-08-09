A milestone idea: How painting and hiding rocks is bringing a town together

SABETHA, Kan. (KSNT) – When it comes to town pride, Sabetha rocks, literally.

People around Sabetha, a town of 2,500 people, are rallying around spreading kindness and positivity through hand-painted rocks.

The concept is simple, find a rock and re-hide it. Paint some rocks and hide it around town for someone else to find. When you paint or find a rock you’re asked to post it to the facebook group.

In just a week, this brainchild idea from Jessica Everhart has become the new craze.

“I left town for a few days and then boom, this came overnight!” Sabetha resident Vicki Edelman said.

Spreading kindness and a glimpse into someone else’s life.

“It’s a path to a rock, a path to another rock, and a path to another and to this person to that person,” Connie Herbester said.

“We’re really excited, we’re painting rocks every day,” Sabetha resident Karen Everhart said laughing.

It doesn’t matter your age, or where you come from.

“It’s a fun, inexpensive activity to get out to the whole world,” Edelman said.

And quite literally to the whole world.

“My friend mentioned that they’re sending a rock with their husband to Asia next week, so someone will find the hashtag or the group on facebook and roll with it,” Sabetha resident Andee Rettele said.

There are rocks being hidden from Iowa in Sabetha. And rocks from Sabetha being hidden in places as close as Topeka to Texas. Some rocks are even spreading more specific messages, like don’t litter, smile, be you, and more.

“It’s just an amazing thing for people to come and experience,” Jessica Everhart said.

And it goes far beyond just spreading joy, it’s also bringing people together.

“I’ve lived here my whole life and I’m meeting people I’ve never met before,” Edelman said.

There are even rock painting parties being held around the town.

So with something as simple as a rock, not only will this small town be talked about from miles away. It’s the messages that people are walking away with as they find and re-hide.

“Just for a moment they’ll think hmm, there’s a town named Sabetha,” Herbester said.

Herbester is an art teacher at Sabetha High School and says this is a way for people to express themselves. She says it doesn’t matter what the rock looks like.

So if you find a rock, with the #SabethaRocks on it, re-hide it. Paint a new one and go hide that one. Be sure to become apart of the facebook group and post about all the messages you’re seeing, and spreading.