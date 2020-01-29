A new sports-themed bar is coming to Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The restaurant Wings Etc. Grill & Pub is going to be built in southwest Topeka.

It will replace what was once Petland at the Fairlawn Plaza Mall. The owner, David Clingenpeel says it’s a family friendly atmosphere. Although wings is in the name, the chain offers a variety of food options. It’s set to open between May and June of this year. It’s the first Wings, Etc. location to open in Kansas. There are about 80 locations across the country.

Clinenpeel is a native Topekan and says it was always his dream to open a sports-themed restaurant. It will seat nearly 200 people and employ between 50 and 60 people.

