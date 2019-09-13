“A Night to Remember” brings suicide awareness to Gage Park Friday

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A group of Topeka teens and their parents are organizing a suicide prevention and awareness event at Gage Park on Friday. “A Night To Remember” is a free event with live music and food. Organizers want it to be used as a way to bring people together.

“Our goal is when people get there that they bring out photos of their loved ones that have passed on from suicide and share with us,” said Jewels Cook-Kimble.

Kimble’s daughter Rainy is one of the main organizers of the event. Along with her friend, Kirstianna Guerrero, the teens have made hundreds of bracelets with bible quotes and positive statements attached.

“With a bible verse and a message that you are important, you are cared about, you are loved,” said Guerrero. “We hope it’s a reminder that when someone receives one and as they look at it they know that they are never alone.”

The “A Night to Remember” event will be from 7 pm to 9 pm at the Gage Park Amphitheater. Click here to RSVP to the event.