AAA: Thanksgiving travel could be the busiest since 2005

Travelers queue up at a security checkpoint with a mural in the background at Denver International Airport Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2016, in Denver. Travelers are criss-crossing the country Wednesday, clogging airport terminals in a rush to reach their Thanksgiving Day destinations. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – More than 55 million travelers are busy making plans to travel this holiday season, according to AAA.

Experts predict this year will be the second-highest Thanksgiving travel volume since AAA began tracking in 2000.

Overall, an additional 1.6 million more people will travel compared to last year, which is a 2.9% increase. AAA released a full holiday forecast for 2019:

Automobiles: 49.3 million travelers will hit the road this Thanksgiving, the most since 2005

49.3 million travelers will hit the road this Thanksgiving, the most since 2005 Planes: 4.45 million Americans, a 4.6% growth from 2018

4.45 million Americans, a 4.6% growth from 2018 Trains, Buses and Cruise Ships: 1.49 million, a slight increase of 1.4% from 2018

You can read a full breakdown of the travel forecast here: https://newsroom.aaa.com/tag/thanksgiving-travel-forecast/