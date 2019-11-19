AAA: Thanksgiving travel could be the busiest since 2005

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – More than 55 million travelers are busy making plans to travel this holiday season, according to AAA.
Experts predict this year will be the second-highest Thanksgiving travel volume since AAA began tracking in 2000.
Overall, an additional 1.6 million more people will travel compared to last year, which is a 2.9% increase. AAA released a full holiday forecast for 2019:
- Automobiles: 49.3 million travelers will hit the road this Thanksgiving, the most since 2005
- Planes: 4.45 million Americans, a 4.6% growth from 2018
- Trains, Buses and Cruise Ships: 1.49 million, a slight increase of 1.4% from 2018
You can read a full breakdown of the travel forecast here: https://newsroom.aaa.com/tag/thanksgiving-travel-forecast/