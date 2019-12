HOYT, Kan. (KSNT) – A three-vehicle wreck is slowing traffic on Highway 75 near Hoyt.

According to Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse, the accident happened in the southbound lanes of traffic about a mile north of Hoyt. It happened at around 7:15 a.m.

Morse said one person was injured and taken to a hospital.

We’ll have more details as they become available.