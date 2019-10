A two-vehicle accident south of Topeka on the Kansas Turnpike is slowing traffic.

Dispatchers told KSNT News a semi-tractor trailer rig and another vehicle are involved. It happened at about 6:30 Thursday morning on the stretch of the turnpike that runs from the south Topeka exit to the eastbound I-70 exit.

The left and center lanes of traffic are affected. It is unknown if there are any injuries involved.

.@KSNTNews accident on Eastbound i470 were i470 and Eastbound i70 merge together. pic.twitter.com/Z4LnGT2Uty — Nate Tacey (@natetaceyKSNT) October 17, 2019

We’ll keep you updated as new information is available.