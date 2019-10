A two-vehicle accident on I-470 in the eastbound lanes of the Kansas Turnpike has sent one person to the hospital.

According to a KSNT News photographer on the scene, both lanes of traffic were shutdown for a time after the accident happened just before 7 am Thursday. Traffic has since been allowed along the stretch of highway involved. We’re told at least one person has been taken to a local hospital.

.@KSNTNews i470 eastbound shutdown near the 37th st over pass. pic.twitter.com/L9OkfEa8kA — Nate Tacey (@natetaceyKSNT) October 22, 2019

The Kansas Highway Patrol is handling the accident.