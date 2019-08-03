ACE Hardware holding fundraiser for Children’s Miracle Network

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The helpful hardware folks at ACE Hardware stores are asking to fill a bucket for kids.

ACE Hardware stores in Topeka, Manhattan and Junction City are holding the ACE Cares for Kids fundraiser.

It raises money for the Children’s Miracle Network.

Here’s how it works: You donate five dollars and get a five-gallon bucket, then you can get 20 percent off almost anything you put inside the bucket.

“It’s a great way to show that we care about the community as a smaller, but also big business,” said Tyler Clark, with Westlake ACE Hardware on 29th and Fairlawn.

Buckets will be available until Sunday.