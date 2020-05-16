Actor and comedian Fred Willard dead at 86

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Fred Willard

FILE – In this April 26, 2015, file photo, Fred Willard poses in the pressroom at the 42nd annual Daytime Emmy Awards at Warner Bros. Studios in Burbank, Calif. Willard, the comedic actor whose improv style kept him relevant for more than 50 years in films like “This Is Spinal Tap,” “Best In Show” and “Anchorman,” has died at age 86. Willard’s daughter, Hope Mulbarger, said in a statement Saturday, May 16, 2020, that her father died peacefully Friday night. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES – Fred Willard, actor, comedian, and writer, passed away in his sleep last night at the age of 86. He spent over 50 years in show business, including roles in Best in Show, This is Spinal Tap, Anchorman, and many more.

Willard, born in Ohio, was nominated for four Primetime Emmy’s throughout his career. He was credited in over 300 TV shows and films, most recently appearing in Modern Family and in an upcoming Netflix series, Space Force.

Tributes from his colleagues have been pouring in since the news was announced.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories