Actor and comedian Fred Willard dead at 86

FILE – In this April 26, 2015, file photo, Fred Willard poses in the pressroom at the 42nd annual Daytime Emmy Awards at Warner Bros. Studios in Burbank, Calif. Willard, the comedic actor whose improv style kept him relevant for more than 50 years in films like “This Is Spinal Tap,” “Best In Show” and “Anchorman,” has died at age 86. Willard’s daughter, Hope Mulbarger, said in a statement Saturday, May 16, 2020, that her father died peacefully Friday night. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES – Fred Willard, actor, comedian, and writer, passed away in his sleep last night at the age of 86. He spent over 50 years in show business, including roles in Best in Show, This is Spinal Tap, Anchorman, and many more.

Willard, born in Ohio, was nominated for four Primetime Emmy’s throughout his career. He was credited in over 300 TV shows and films, most recently appearing in Modern Family and in an upcoming Netflix series, Space Force.

Tributes from his colleagues have been pouring in since the news was announced.

How lucky that we all got to enjoy Fred Willard’s gifts. He is with his missed Mary now. Thanks for the deep belly laughs Mr. Willard. Best in Show (7/11) Movie CLIP – Judging the Hounds (2000) HD https://t.co/wPrbk9VjWI via @YouTube — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) May 16, 2020

It was a privilege to have the great Fred Willard know my name. Rest In Peace Fred. You were funny in your bones. pic.twitter.com/PlFTCHFZCK — Eric Stonestreet (@ericstonestreet) May 16, 2020

Fred Willard could not have been funnier. He was pure joy. And the sweetest person you could ever meet. https://t.co/JoLy6PVd9d — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) May 16, 2020

There was no man sweeter or funnier. We were so lucky to know Fred Willard and will miss his many visits https://t.co/joHM39o8k4 — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) May 16, 2020