Actor and comedian Fred Willard dead at 86

LOS ANGELES – Fred Willard, actor, comedian, and writer, passed away in his sleep last night at the age of 86. He spent over 50 years in show business, including roles in Best in Show, This is Spinal Tap, Anchorman, and many more.
Willard, born in Ohio, was nominated for four Primetime Emmy’s throughout his career. He was credited in over 300 TV shows and films, most recently appearing in Modern Family and in an upcoming Netflix series, Space Force.
Tributes from his colleagues have been pouring in since the news was announced.