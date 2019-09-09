Additional charges added after preliminary hearing for suspect in Simmons killing

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Additional charges were added following the preliminary hearing for Francisco Mendez, who is accused of killing Washburn football player, Dwane Simmons.

On Monday, multiple witnesses testified during the hearing, including New York Giants football player, Corey Ballentine. He was injured in the shooting that killed his best friend and teammate in April.

The hearing was to determine if there was enough evidence to take Mendez to trial. Shawnee County District Attorney, Mike Kagay said the court found probable cause on all charges.

He said that in addition to the first-degree premeditated murder; first-degree premeditated attempted murder; and five counts of aggravated robbery charges Mendez faces, they added three counts of attempted murder and 2 aggravated robbery.

Mendez was charged with the murder of Dwane Simmons on July 12, when he was connected to aggravated robberies that occurred earlier in April.