Adoption fees sponsored by Clay Center businesses this weekend at Clay Co. Animal Rescue

NBC and Telemundo owned stations are teaming up with hundreds of shelters across the country to host Clear the Shelters, a nationwide pet adoption drive on Saturday, August 17 to help find loving homes for animals in need. More than 250,000 pets found their forever homes since 2015.

CLAY CENTER., Kan. (KSNT) – The animal shelter in Clay Center is hoping you can help them clear the shelter this Saturday and to do so, adoption fees are being sponsored by various Clay Center businesses.

The Clay County Animal Rescue is just one of the many shelters taking part in this weekend’s Clear the Shelters campaign this Saturday, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

While you are there checking out the pets, there will be refreshments for you.

“Any of our animals that are ready we do put out in playgroups so they’re ready to socialize with your dogs at home,” Scott Milliman, of the Clay Co. Animal Rescue, said. “They’ve been coached on how to meet and approach other dogs correctly, and they’re just really fun to have around other animals.”

Milliman said the adoption fees are being fully sponsored by various Clay Center businesses and every animal will have a microchip and be fully vaccinated.

He said the usual application process will still be in effect and those who want to adopt are encouraged to apply ahead of time at their website, which can be found here.

To see what animals are up for adoption, click here.