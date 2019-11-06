After a mild Wednesday, it will be breezy and much colder Thursday

It tries to become a bit warmer Wednesday. The day should start bright, but clouds will gradually increase through midday and afternoon. By sunset, there could be some sprinkles or light rain showers before temperatures drop dramatically.

Greater Topeka Wednesday

Highs: 59-63

Wind: SE 5-15

Thursday may start with light mix or flurries, but much of that will try to develop between midnight and 5am. Expect much colder air Thursday with highs of 35-40 degrees. That will be a 20-25 degree drop from the previous day.

Looking longer term, a nice area of high pressure builds Friday and Saturday. Friday will remain very chilly with highs in the 40s, but expect a nice pop in temps to start the weekend.

Sunshine, light breezes and slightly warmer temperatures will be around us Saturday. Numbers should reach to the upper 50s or near 60. That sounds great for this late in the season.

Another cold front sweeps across northeast Kansas by early Sunday. This will make for much colder air into Veterans Day with highs in the 30s. It looks dry the passage of this boundary so at least we won’t have any travel problems from ice or snow.

Warmer today before temperatures tumble…

KSNT Meteorologist David George

