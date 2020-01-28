Afternoon snow showers are possible, but most of our light snow happens after dark

It's very chilly now, but it gets much warmer this weekend!

Flurries developed overnight near our western counties. A system from the Central Rockies will mainly impact northern Oklahoma and southern Kansas with heavy wet snow and some freezing rain. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the Wichita area.

Occasional flurries and scattered snow showers should be expected across northeast Kansas by mid to late afternoon. Trace to 1 inch amounts could occur, but it’s more likely for Council Grove, Emporia and Burlington to get an inch or two of accumulation by early tonight. Much of the light snow may actually occur between 5-10pm.

Greater Topeka Tuesday

Highs: 32-36

Wind: N/NE 8-16

Wind Chills: 20-25

A few snow showers are possible into Tuesday night. Temperatures will remain below normal through midweek, and clouds will be stubborn through Wednesday and Thursday.

A warmer pattern will begin Friday with more sunshine. It looks like a very pleasant weekend at this point. A sunny to partly cloudy sky should be the rule, and highs may reach well into the 50s. Some communities may get a temperature close to 60 degrees or more Sunday.

Sunday is Groundhog Day. If the local rodent sees a shadow, it pops back into it’s burrow for six more weeks of winter. For Super Bowl fans, there should be widespread showers and storms Friday night and Saturday in South Florida. A mostly sunny sky should dominate Sunday with a high near 73. It should be around 70 at kickoff.

Snowflakes will fly and float across the sky later today and tonight…

KSNT Meteorologist David George

