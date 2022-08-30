MANHATTAN (KSNT) — Aggieville businesses are worried about safety. The Riley County Police Department announced a series of incidents in Aggieville that all occurred early Sunday morning.

One individual allegedly fired a gun into the ground, two others were taken to the hospital with serious injuries and someone’s car was stolen. Some local businesses are concerned after the events that took place not too far from their shops.

Cory Rowan, the Co-owner of D.P Dough, is among those who are concerned. D.P. Dough, located on the 1100 block of Moro St., has set up shop in Aggieville for five years. Rowan says incidents like what happened Sunday tend to ramp up when school is back in session.

To Rowan, a larger volume of people in town means there’s a larger chance of trouble. D.P. Dough is open until 4 a.m. every day of the week, meaning employees are used to seeing the late night crowd in Aggieville — especially on weekends.

Rowan said the shop has had difficulty hiring personnel recently, as some employees are scared to work late at night when the area isn’t always safe.

“About every Monday, we schedule about 15-20 interviews and we might have three people show up and out of those three, we might have one good one a week,” Rowan said. “We can’t find 18, 19, 20-year-olds that want to work down here at those times or their families think that it’s too unsafe for them to work down here.”

In the past, Rowan said some staff members have carried taser to work the late shifts as an extra safety precaution. If struggling to hire employees wasn’t enough, he says safety concerned in the area also has an impact on the shop’s sales.

Though he’s worried about the safety of his staff and customers, Rowan is also worried about what’s at stake for D.P. Dough if incidents like this keep happening. Rowan encourages those visiting Aggieville, especially at night, to be aware of their surroundings and steer clear of anything that looks suspicious.

If you have any information about what happened here over the weekend, you can reach out to the Riley County Police Department or Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.