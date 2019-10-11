Aggieville won’t have concert or fireworks for NYE event

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – The Aggieville Business Association announced it is changing how they do their New Year’s Eve tradition.

In years past they’ve gone all out with live music and fireworks displays, all leading to the Little Apple drop at midnight.

This year the executive director for the event said that due to budget cuts and parking issues, they will not have live music or the fireworks show.

Director Dennis Cook said in years past, people kept warm inside and just came out to see the apple drop and went back in to warm up. He said he doesn’t expect the turnout to change too much.

“I guess there always is that possibility that some people really plan on that but I can tell you there’s been a lot of years where it’s been really cold and we just haven’t had that big of a turnout,” said Cook.

This will be the 17th year for the event but Cook said they will still have the apple drop at midnight. They are still deciding what part of the block they will drop the apple at.

Cook said he hopes to bring back concerts in the future.