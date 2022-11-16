GEARY COUNTY (KSNT) – The United States Air Force Academy mourns the loss of one of its own after a crash claimed the life of a 31-year-old woman Nov. 12.

Capt. Morgan Taylor, 31, of Phillipsburg, New Jersey, was on official duty for advanced training when she died in a head-on collision on I-70. This was southeast of Manhattan in Geary County, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

(Photo Courtesy: U.S. Air Force Academy)

“Captain Taylor was a bright light in our USAFA family and a highly respected officer,” said Lt. Gen. Richard M. Clark, U.S. Air Force Academy Superintendent. “I’ve spoken to her family to express our deepest sympathies and to relay how incredibly special Morgan was to all of us. The entire USAFA family stands with our Judge Advocate teammates in this incredibly difficult time.”

Taylor served in the U.S. Air Force Academy Judge Advocate office as the deputy chief of military justice. According to the Air Force Academy, Taylor had been chosen to attend Squadron Officer School and was headed to Maxwell Air Force Base for the class scheduled to begin on Nov. 14

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the crash happened at 3 a.m. on Interstate 70, nine miles southeast of Manhattan.

Taylor was driving her 2013 Honda Civic eastbound when she was involved in a head-on collision with a 2015 Ford F150. The driver of the truck, John Wagnaar III, was also killed in the crash, according to the crash logs.