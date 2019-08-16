Airport worker fired after writing ‘You Ugly’ note to traveler

FILE – In this Aug. 6, 2019 file photo, Antonio Basco cries beside a cross at a makeshift memorial near the scene of a mass shooting at a shopping complex, in El Paso, Texas. Basco, whose 63-year-old wife was among the Texas mass shooting victims says he has no other family and welcomes anyone wanting to attend her services in El Paso. Margie Reckard was among 22 people fatally shot on Aug. 3 at a the Walmart. Reckard and Basco were married 22 years. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (CNN) – An airport security worker loses her job because of a two-word message she wrote on a piece of paper.

A traveler at an airport in New York state says the employee called him ugly. Security video requested by Neal Strassner shows the moment a contract worker with TSA hands him a note.

“I got handed something. I really didn’t look at the thing, I kept going. She called back to me a few times asked me if I was going to read the note or open it or something like that. I do and look at it and look at her kind of shrug my shoulders and she laughs,” Strassner said.

He says the note read, “You Ugly.”

Strassner says he wasn’t offended, but worried others might be.

“You never really know where somebody is in their day or their head. The more you think about it the more you realize it’s easier to smile than to do this,” Strassner said.

This happened last month. Strassner requested the video after people didn’t believe him. He doesn’t think he was the only one who got a note.

“The end of the video I requested she literally just takes a pen out of her pocket and starts writing another one — so I know I wasn’t the only guy that got em,” Strassner said.

The TSA released a statement saying in part they immediately investigated the incident after receiving that complaint and the employee has been terminated by the contractor.