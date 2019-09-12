“Airpower History Tour” offers flights in WWII era planes

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A group of working, WWII era aircrafts are on display at Forbes Field this weekend. The “Airpower History Tour” is visiting the American Flight Museum at Forbes Field through Sunday.

The event features a B-29 Superfortress FIFI, B-24 Liberator Diamond Lil, P-51 Mustang Gunfighter, T-6 Texan and a Boeing Stearman.

The tour allows people to go inside the airplanes with experts taking them through the ins and outs of their history and how they work.

They will also be offering flights in all of the planes for an extra price. Click here for schedule and ticket information.