Authorities: Alabama man fed meth to caged 'attack squirrel'

Posted: Jun 19, 2019 01:14 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 19, 2019 01:15 PM CDT

ATHENS, Ala. (AP) - Alabama investigators say a man kept a caged "attack squirrel" in his apartment and fed it methamphetamine to ensure it stayed aggressive. 

The News Courier reports authorities are seeking 35-year-old Mickey Paulk on multiple charges including possession of a controlled substance. 

Law enforcement was warned of the animal prior to executing a search warrant of the Athens home Monday.

It's illegal to have a pet squirrel in Alabama. Officials from the state's Department of Conservation recommended releasing the animal, which deputies did successfully. 

A spokesman for the Limestone County Sheriffs' Office says there was no safe way to test the squirrel for meth. 

