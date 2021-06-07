Alice Cooper, Ace Frehley coming to Stormont Vail Events Center in October

LOS ANGELES, CA – APRIL 20: Musician Alice Cooper performs at the 3rd Annual Revolver Golden God Awards at the Club Nokia on April 20, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

TOPEKA, (KSNT)– Alice Cooper and former KISS guitarist, Ace Frehley, will perform at the Stormont Vail Events Center on Saturday, Oct. 16.

The event had been rescheduled from Halloween 2020.

This news comes after the Stormont Vail Events Center held its first live performance in 456 days this past weekend.

Events Center officials said the performance was a success and they are looking forward to continuing live events this summer and into the fall.

Tickets are on sale June 11 starting at 10 a.m. and the presale for tickets will be on June 9 at 10 a.m.