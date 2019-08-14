Alligator taken from drug bust now staying at Milford Nature Center

Law enforcement never know what they could run into in the line of duty.

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (KSNT) – Law enforcement never know what they could run into in the line of duty.

Junction City officers said it was a first for them when they entered a home and found a pet alligator.

The one-year-old alligator was nicknamed “flash-bang” and is now staying at the Milford Nature Center. Officers were in the middle of a drug bust when they ran into the creepy crawly.

“That probably in the 26 years, that’s the first time we’ve had an alligator,” said Pat Silovsky, the director of the Milford Nature Center. “We’ve had snakes, lizards and all kinds of other species but never an alligator.”

Pat Silovsky is the director for the Milford Nature Center and said it is not uncommon for them to take in animals confiscated from the police.

“Honestly, an alligator is not that odd, we’ve had four or five alligators in the last 10 or 15 years. We’ve had Potbelly pigs, Sulcotta tortoises.”

Lauren Jackson was arrested and charged with possession of heroin, cocaine, and marijuana with the intent to sell within 1000 feet of a school by the Geary County Sheriff’s Office. He was also charged with possessing a firearm as a felon.

After that case is closed, then the Junction City Police Department will charge him with possessing an exotic animal. Just for owning the alligator in Junction City, which is illegal, Jackson could face a $500 fine and up to 90 days in Jail.