Animal abuse bill could help local pets

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – An animal cruelty bill is one step closer to becoming a law after the US House passed it unanimously on Wednesday.

Local animal rights advocates say if the Senate passes it too, it could have major implications for pets in our area.

If you saw Pumpkin the puppy now, you might not even know she used to be all skin and bones.

Margaret Price from Topeka’s Helping Hands Humane Society said it’s hard to see animals coming in unhealthy.

“Seeing that is very hard because we all love our animals and we want the best for them so it’s very hard for us and it’s an emotional roller coaster back here,” Price said.

Lawmakers in D.C. passed a bill on Wednesday that would close loopholes when it comes to animal abuse.

Midge Grinstead from the Humane Society of the United States said this bill is important to protect animals.

“For instance dogfighting and cockfighting, bestiality, crossing state lines to commit crimes on animals. That’s a big deal and this helps to crack down on that,” Grinstead said.

While Kansas already has strong laws against abuse, if this new law were to pass it would make the punishment even more severe.

“It makes it so that federal prosecutors, federal attorneys can prosecute crime. So instead of just local, it gives authority to others as well,” Grinstead said.

Which is important for defenseless pets like Pumpkin.

“Animals can’t speak, so we have to be the voice for the animals. I know they’re a dog or a cat, but animals have feelings and you really need to take that into consideration,” Price said. “Animals have feelings and their emotional well being is just as important.”

The bill potentially has even bigger implications because most of the time if a person is abusing an animal, they’ll do the same to a human.

“You want to make sure you get them because it has connections to human violence. Somebody isn’t abusive to an animal and leave it there. It grows from there,” Grinstead said.

Local animal advocates say anything that helps keep animals safer is worth lawmakers’ time and their vote.

“They’re busy. They’re doing hundreds and hundreds of laws. So sometimes these don’t look, animal laws, don’t look like they’re important. When in reality they’re critically important for the health and well being of every community in the United States,” Grinstead said.

The bill is now headed to the Senate, but they have not yet scheduled a vote on it.