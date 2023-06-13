MANHATTAN (KSNT) – The Manhattan Fire Department responded to an early morning garage fire in the 1700 block of Colorado St.

The report came in just after 1 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Manhattan Fire Department.

When crews arrived on the scene, they found heavy smoke coming into the house from the garage. They were able to contain the fire to the garage within 15 minutes.

Three cats were found in the house. Two of the cats were alive and were provided oxygen by fire crews. One died due to smoke inhalation

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. 27 News will keep you updated as more information becomes available.