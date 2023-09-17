TOPEKA (KSNT) – When people think of cemeteries, the thoughts that pop into our heads aren’t always positive. However, Memorial Park Cemetery is trying to make positive headlines.

The cemetery hosted its 14th annual “Concert in the Park” event on Sunday, September 17. The cemetery had an old-fashioned jazz band as the headliner with the Topeka high school drum line also performing.

“It’s just a nice easy way to get people out on a nice Sunday afternoon in a relaxed setting,” Cemetery Employee Krista Mellen said.

The event also had a food truck and a black-and-white checkered dance floor for people who groove along to the jazz.