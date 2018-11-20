Another E.coli warning regarding romaine, no Kansas cases yet

Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

No Caesar salad for Thanksgiving.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is warning people across the U.S. not to eat romaine lettuce, citing an outbreak of E. coli.

The CDC said the broad warning is in place until it can gather more information.

“CDC is advising that U.S. consumers not eat any romaine lettuce, and retailers and restaurants not serve or sell any, until we learn more about the outbreak,” the agency said Tuesday. “This investigation is ongoing and the advice will be updated as more information is available.”

According to the agency, 32 people in 11 states have been infected with E. coli so far. Thirteen people have been hospitalized, including one person who developed a type of kidney failure, but there have been no reported deaths.

The CDC is telling people to throw away any romaine lettuce that they already have in their homes.

Another outbreak of E. coli in romaine lettuce killed five people earlier this year.

Here is the CDC map of E. Coli outbreaks across the country. Kansas so far is in the clear, nonetheless, the warning extends to the state.