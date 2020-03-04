Another pleasant day before stronger breezes hit the region Thursday

Yesterday it was all about sunshine. Clouds stayed south and that made for a beautiful day across northeast Kansas. The westerly breeze helped warm us up a bit.

Today, that cloud deck near the Oklahoma border may ease north to give us a partly cloudy sky. Wind will be light and temperatures should reach the low to mid 60s. Those numbers would give us highs around 10-12 degrees above average for early March.

Greater Topeka Wednesday

Highs: 61-65

Wind: W/NW 5-15



Good amounts of sunshine should be expected Thursday and Friday with slightly lower numbers. Thursday may have stronger breezes, so the fire danger will increase. If it’s not too breezy Friday, lots of sun with upper 50s to near 60 won’t be that bad.

The upcoming weekend might be exactly like the one we just had. It will be very spring-like with a partly cloudy sky, highs of 65-70 and strong south wind. There may be showers Sunday night, but I think that holds off until well after sunset. Monday’s rain chance looks a bit higher. Scattered showers may linger into early Tuesday with cooler temperatures.

Don’t forget about the change to Daylight Saving Time this Sunday. Set clocks ahead one hour before bed Saturday night. Sunrise will be later Sunday morning, and it won’t get dark Sunday evening until about 7:45-7:50.

Another wonderful day to enjoy…

KSNT Meteorologist David George

