Antique tractors come to life this weekend in Ottawa, lucky winner will walk away with classic prize

OTTAWA (KSNT) – If you have always wanted to own a 1951 Minneapolis RTU tractor, the 26th Annual Power of the Past Antique Engine & Tractor Show is where you will want to be on Sept. 10 through 12.

The 1951 Minneapolis RTU tractor was restored and will be auctioned off during the Power of the Past event this weekend.

The show features homemade ice cream, rock crushing, a tractor parade, threshing, and of course, a raffle featuring the 1951 Minneapolis RTU tractor. The tractor was restored by the Frontier District 4-H Tractor Restoration Club.

The event will take place at Forest Park in Ottawa Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and on Sunday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“With the passage of time, many of our younger generation have never seen or experienced farm life in its heyday. The Power of the Past Antique Engine and Tractor Association’s mission is to preserve the past, bring back the memories of days gone by, and create a learning experience for younger generations through demonstrations of equipment at various events throughout the year.” Power of the Past, Antique Engine and Tractor Assn.

This year organizers are expecting 300 tractors. The event this weekend will also feature kiddie and garden tractor pulls, food vendors, and demonstrations. Admission is $3 for all three days, and kids under 12 can get in free.