Applications open for fall 2019 TPD Citizens Academy

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department wants your help in preventing crime. TPD is now accepting applications for its fall 2019 Citizens Academy.

Participants will receive various “hands-on presentations from officers and their respective units, such as the Bomb Disposal Unit, the Crime Scene Investigations Unit, the K-9 Unit and others” TPD said in a statement.

The academy will also help members of the public better understand crime reporting and processing procedures used by local law enforcement.

Classes for this free program will be held Wednesday nights from 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. at the Law Enforcement Center and other locations around the community. The session runs from August 28 through November 6. Space is limited to 30 participants. The application deadline is August 19.

Fore more information and a link to the application click here or email Volunteer Coordinator Maria Torrez at manderson@topeka.org.