TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Arab Shrine is holding a meat raffle this weekend.

“Meat is expensive but we want to give everyone a chance to cut your food cost,” the Arab Shrine said in a press release.

At 2 p.m. on Sunday, doors open to the Arab Shrine meat raffle. The raffle will have 45 meat package prizes with 15 rounds of spins to win. Raffle tickets will cost $1, according to the press release.

The public is welcome to attend the raffle at 1305 S, Kansas Ave. Admission costs $10 and includes beverages and snacks. A cash bar will be available, according to the press release.

“Be sure to bring your ice chest!” the Arab Shrine said.

