TOPEKA (KSNT)- Arab Shriners Temple hosted a medical screening event Saturday for the Topeka community. The church held medical screenings for no charge and just wanted the local community to be healthy.

“We don’t care if they can afford it or not, we’ll make sure they get treated, so your kids can be the best they can be,” John Sidwell, a leader for the church, said.

Sidwell also added that people don’t need to wait for a medical event. You can contact the church at any time and they’ll help you get into the Shriner hospital system.