WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A motorcycle crash on Interstate 70 west of Salina claimed the life of an Arkansas woman on Thursday.

The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) Crash Log says 40-year-old Mary Pierce and a 52-year-old male from Paragould, Arkansas, were on a Harley Davidson motorcycle heading west on I-70 when the rear tire blew out, causing the bike to lose control.

Both Mary and the male were thrown from the bike and landed in the center median.

They were rushed to a nearby hospital. Mary was pronounced dead a short time later. The male sustained suspected serious injuries.