BROWN COUNTY (KSNT) – A 32-year-old man is in custody for killing another man on the Kickapoo Indian reservation.

Law enforcement found William Blacksmith, 35, dead Sunday morning in a yard with multiple gunshot wounds.

Officers found the suspect, Stryder Keo, at his home on the reservation a short time later. Law enforcement arrested Keo for murder.

“The incident is being investigated by the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, coordinated with the Brown County Attorney and the Federal Bureau of Investigation,” said John Merchant, sheriff. “Multiple law enforcement agencies assisted with the investigation and the Brown County Sheriff’s Office appreciates their assistance.”

The sheriff was unable to release information on what led to the shooting or whether Keo and Blacksmith were known to each other.