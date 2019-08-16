Arrowhead Stadium seats to go on sale this weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT) – Chiefs fans will get the chance to own a part of Arrowhead Stadium this weekend, as the used stadium seats go on sale this weekend.

Seats from the upper deck that were replaced over the summer went on sale for Jackson County residents on Friday at 6:00 a.m. and the general public will be able to purchase seats on Sunday at 6:00 a.m.

Jackson County residents got the first crack at the seats because their tax dollars help support the stadium.

Out of the 30,000 seats that were replaced, only 2,500 were deemed usable, so the company in charge of the sale recommends acting quickly to snag one for yourself.

The options for purchase are a pair of seats from the end of a row with the Chiefs logo for $509, a middle pair of seats for $409, a single end seat with Chiefs logo for $397, or a single middle seat for $277. You can choose the seat number for an extra $20.

The seats can be purchased online or over the phone and will be shipped to the customer via FedEx, pickup is not an option. There is also a limit of five seats per customer.

To purchase a seat online, click here. To purchase them over the phone, call 314-863-7711.