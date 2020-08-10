As possible season cancellation looms, college football players band together on social media

MANHATTAN, Kan (KSNT) – When rumors began to circulate late Sunday evening about the possible end to college football for the 2020 season, countless football players from various Power 5 Conference member schools (Big 12, SEC, ACC, Big 10, Pac 12) took to social media in a unified statement saying that they want to play this season.

K-State running back Harry Trotter tweeted Sunday night “#WeWantToPlay” that tweet was just the beginning to what would be a social media movement largely sparked by Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence who in a thread highlighted the unique challenges some athletes would face if the season was cancelled all together.

People are at just as much, if not more risk, if we don’t play. Players will all be sent home to their own communities where social distancing is highly unlikely and medical care and expenses will be placed on the families if they were to contract covid19 (1) — Trevor Lawrence (@Trevorlawrencee) August 9, 2020 Tweet from Trevor Lawrence

Lawrence ended his thread by saying “without the season, as we’ve seen already, people will not social distance or wear masks and take the proper precautions”. In an even bigger step, Lawrence posted a statement outlining a set of demands from players across the Power 5 conferences.

Statement from Clemson Quarterback Trevor Lawrence

That statement was quickly retweeted by college football players from across the country, notably in the Big 12 Oklahoma State Running Back retweeted the statement with the caption “#WeWantToPlay”.

The statement makes clear demands from players, health and safety practicals, guaranteed eligibility if an athlete chooses to opt out for the season and a clear and uniform decision across the Power 5 conferences. But what has been the decision amongst the Power 5? None really, there has not been a cohesive decision among the five conferences on what should be done to move forward with the season.

Across the country athletic conferences have been, essentially, playing a staring game with each other, waiting for one to make a decision. Sources withing the conferences have reported the situation is “dire” and that announcements would be coming soon.

Conferences will be poised to make a decision this week not only on the future of college football, but the financial future of some communities, universities and athletic departments. As the announcement looms, one thing is clear, there are a number of student athletes willing and ready to play if conferences give them the green light.