Assets of The Landing Grille & Bar seized

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Department of Revenue and Shawnee County Sheriff’s Department seized the assets of The Landing Grille & Bar on Thursday after the owner failed to pay sales taxes.

KDOR reported that a warrant was filed in Shawnee County for nonpayment of Sales Tax, Withholding and Liquor Drink, totaling $8,413.68.

Because of this, tax warrants were executed and the assets of Lewis Enterprises DBA The Landing Grille & Bar and Thomas Lewis seized.

KDOR said they work with taxpayers in delinquent status to voluntarily enter into repayment agreements and only after those efforts have failed is when they execute tax warrants.

The owner was notified Thursday that he has five days to come up with an agreement with the state in order to keep his business open.