At least 10 dead in Dayton, Ohio shooting

Bodies are removed from at the scene of a mass shooting, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, in Dayton, Ohio. Several people in Ohio have been killed in the second mass shooting in the U.S. in less than 24 hours, and the suspected shooter is also deceased, police said. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Ten people are dead, including a suspect, in a mass shooting in the Oregon District in downtown Dayton early Sunday morning.

The shooting happened just after 1 am in the 400 block of East Fifth St. 26 people were injured and taken to area hospitals in unknown conditions, according to KSNT’s affiliate station WDTN.

Police believe there was only one shooter, and have not yet identified the suspect or a motive. The suspect used a .223 caliber rifle and fired multiple rounds.

“Fortunately, we had multiple officers in the immediate vicinity when the incident started. There was a very short timeline of violence. For that, we are very fortunate,” Carper said.

Police are still working to identify the suspect and do not have any information about a possible motive.

President Trump tweeted Sunday morning about the shootings in both Dayton and El Paso, Texas.

The tweets from Dayton police early Sunday did not include further details, but described the Oregon District shooting as “a large scene and investigation.”

According to a Kettering Medical Center spokesperson, 13 victims are being treated at Kettering Hospitals, nine of those are at Grandview Medical Center. Most of the victims suffered gunshot wounds to the lower body. Three people have been treated and released. Of the six people still admitted, three are in serious condition and three are in fair condition.

At Kettering Medical Center, one patient was taken there. That patient is in serious condition.

At Miami Valley Hospital, 16 patients were taken to the medical center. Twelve of the 16 were treated and released. Four patients are still admitted and one is in critical condition, according to Dr. Greg Semon of Miami Valley Hospital. Patients were treated for a number of issues, including multiple gunshot wounds and injuries sustained by fleeing the scene.