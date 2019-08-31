At least 10 shot at Alabama high school football game

UPDATE (10:18 p.m.) — Mobile Police say at least 10 people have been shot at Ladd Peebles Stadium.

Police say two people are in custody. Police say they are questioning them, but have not confirmed if they are the shooters.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are responding to a shooting at Ladd-Peebles stadium, according to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office crime map.

There was a high school football game between Leflore High School and Williamson High School at the stadium.

According to witnesses, the game had already ended at the time of the shooting.

Witnesses say there was a fight in the stands several minutes before the end of the game.

This is a developing story.